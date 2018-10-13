Delighted elephants at Oregon Zoo demolish giant Halloween pumpkins

A group of delighted elephants received a Halloween treat over the weekend at the Oregon Zoo.

The elephant herd joyfully squished and ate the giant pumpkins in front of adoring crowds as part of the Squishing of the Squash event at the zoo's annual kickoff for Halloween.

Video shows the moment when the elephants rushed towards the pumpkins, some of them weighing more than 400kg, and began stomping and smashing them to pieces.