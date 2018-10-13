Flood warnings in place as more rain forecast

Heavy rain is expected in parts of Scotland with warnings that flooding could pose a danger to life.

The Met Office has issued yellow warnings of rain for Strathclyde and southern Scotland which come after a day of very wet weather on Friday.

The warnings, in force from midnight on Friday October 12 until just before midnight on Saturday October 13, warn that further heavy and persistent rainfall is expected on Saturday, with more flooding possible.

Forecasters warn that homes and businesses could be flooded and some communities cut off, while power cuts and transport disruption are also possible.