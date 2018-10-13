Grenfell Tower soil tests reported to reveal ‘huge concentrations’ of toxins

Soil tests around Grenfell Tower have revealed toxins that could have health implications for local residents, according to early findings from a toxicology study. Professor Anna Stec, who conducted the study that was seen by the Guardian, is said to have found “huge concentrations” of potential carcinogens in the soil and dust around the west London tower block. The newspaper reported that the professor in fire chemistry and toxicity at the University of Central Lancashire warned senior health officials, the police and Kensington and Chelsea Council (RBKC) of the need for further tests.

She is also said to have found high levels of hydrogen cyanide in the soil she analysed. Professor Stec added she had taken a high number of samples from locations up to almost a mile away from the tower. She said: “As a result of this work, I already have datasets that indicate a number of toxins that have not yet been measured by Public Health England (PHE), who have already looked into air quality. “I think my research will show there are a number of added toxicants that need to be measured, but it’s important to emphasise that this work has not yet been completed – and we still need to carry out a lot of analysis before we can be completely sure of the implications. “The findings will need to be validated before they are published.” Seventy one people died in the blaze on June 14 last year, with a 72nd victim dying months later in hospital.

Those who died in the disaster have been named. Credit: PA Graphics

Last month, Professor Stec was instructed by the public inquiry into the blaze as an expert witness. She will provide a report to determine the fire derived toxicants and related deposits present in the tower and their origin. A spokesman for PHE said the agency had received a phone call from the professor but had not been briefed and had not seen the data. The agency has been monitoring the air quality around the tower and has consistently said it has found nothing of concern. A PHE spokesman said: “Local authorities are responsible for assessing and legally determining contaminated land within their communities. “PHE is aware of Professor Stec’s preliminary research but it has not been shared with us and therefore we have not had the opportunity to review the evidence being referred to. “PHE awaits the research with interest and will carefully consider the results. “We are continuing to fully support local health partners and the Grenfell community to ensure that they have access to best available public health evidence and advice for ongoing monitoring and surveillance of people directly impacted by the fire.”

A silent walk remembered the 72 people who lost their lives. Credit: PA