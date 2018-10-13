Katie Piper’s acid attacker released from prison

The man who threw acid over television presenter Katie Piper has been released from prison.

Stefan Sylvestre, now 30, from Shepherd’s Bush, west London, was given a life sentence in 2009 for the attack and was told he must serve a minimum of six years before he would be eligible for parole.

He was reportedly released from a jail in Suffolk on Wednesday.

Piper, who is starring in the current series of Strictly Come Dancing, suffered horrific injuries in the acid attack that left her permanently scarred.

She was left fighting for her life after obsessive ex-boyfriend Daniel Lynch arranged for Sylvestre to throw the corrosive liquid in March 2008.

It was revealed in August that the Parole Board had directed the release of Sylvestre after the case was considered at an oral hearing.

Piper later said she was trying to come to terms with the decision, and that she was going through “a really difficult time”.