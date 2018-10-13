Princess Eugenie's royal wedding guests already selling their gift bags on eBay

Gift bags from the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have already been put online for sale.

Several auctions popped up on eBay just hours after the pair had tied the knot at St George's Chapel on Friday, some with asking prices of hundreds of pounds.

The burgundy fabric bags, embossed in gold with the letters E and J and the date and venue of the wedding, were given to the members of the public who had been invited inside the grounds of Windsor Castle.