Royal wedding boosts ITV ratings by more than two million as audience tunes in for Princess Eugenie's big day

The royal wedding boosted ITV’s ratings as it was watched by three million people, more than trebling the channel’s late-morning time slot. The Windsor wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank peaked at 3.9 million when it aired on the channel in an extended This Morning special hosted by Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford from 9.25am until 12.30pm, according to overnight ratings. This was up by more than two million viewers compared to the time slot’s average for 2018 so far of 856,000.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank tied the knot on Friday. Credit: PA

The broadcast had a share of 46%, compared to the year-to-date average share of 19% for the time slot, which airs The Jeremy Kyle Show and This Morning on weekdays. It was the channel’s biggest audience at that time since the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in April 2011. ITV’s highlights broadcast from the royal wedding, which aired at 8pm, was watched by an average of 3.4 million viewers.

