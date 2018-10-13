Strictly fans hit back at judges as Seann Walsh and Katya Jones get top marks for dance

Seann Walsh and Katya Jones danced the Charleston Credit: BBC

Strictly Come Dancing fans were fuming after the judges praised Seann Walsh and Katya Jones for their "totally entertaining" Charleston. Comedian Walsh and professional dancer Jones were pictured kissing in The Sun newspaper last weekend despite both being in relationships. They have both apologised for their actions. Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly made a light-hearted mention of the drama surrounding the contestants at the beginning of the show on Saturday.

Seann Walsh and former girlfriend Rebecca Humphries (L) and with Strictly Come Dancing partner, Katya Jones. Credit: instagram.com/beckshumps/BBC

Daly told the audience: "For the last seven days, our couples have been eating, sleeping, breathing, dancing." Winkleman chipped in: "Apart from that, it's been a quiet week..." Daly added: "Other than the odd headline."

The pair received cheers from the audience as they attempted tricky lifts, one which saw Jones swing around Walsh's shoulders and another where she stood on top of his shoulders, although they struggled with the final lift. The judges were largely impressed, with Dame Darcey commenting: "That was a full routine, you delivered a great energy, strong vibrant character, there were some really tricky lifts in there - I enjoyed one of the first ones where you took one arm and one leg where you swung her around. How you saved that last one..." Ballas said Walsh "gets an extra point" for saving the last lift, and she said the "whole routine was totally entertaining, you got one tiny kick wrong in the middle, but I loved it".

However, viewers failed to agree, with many taking aim at the judges’ dishing out 28 points.

