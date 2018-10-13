Terminal breast cancer patients ‘abandoned by NHS trusts’ in nurse shortage

Jo Myatt, centre and seen with her parents, says she was left 'completely in the dark'. Credit: Breast Cancer Care/PA

Thousands of terminal breast cancer patients are being left “abandoned” after being denied access to a specialist nurse, the charity Breast Cancer Care has warned. According to figures released to coincide with the international awareness day for the disease, almost three quarters (72%) of NHS trusts across the UK do not provide dedicated nurses. The charity said that there had only been a 7% increase in trusts providing crucial nursing support in the two years since they last looked into the issue.

That comes despite the government’s cancer strategy promising three years ago that all cancer patients would have access to a designated nurse by 2020. Breast Cancer Care’s chief executive, Samia al Qadhi, said: “Our staggering findings reveal just how much NHS nursing care for people with incurable breast cancer has stagnated. “After this life-changing and life-limiting diagnosis patients continue to be abandoned without the ongoing, specialist support they need to manage complex treatment and debilitating side effects, like chronic pain and fatigue. “People living with incurable breast cancer tell us that access to a specialist nurse is the single most important aspect of their care and without it they feel isolated, forgotten and invisible. “So today’s failings must not be swept under the carpet.” Ms Al Qadhi called on the government to provide funding to ensure that everyone has access to the specialist support they need, when they need it. “I never want anyone to feel the isolation I felt following diagnosis.”

Almost three quarters of NHS trusts across the UK do not provide dedicated nurses. Credit: PA

Jo Myatt was diagnosed with incurable secondary breast cancer in August 2016. The 42-year-old social worker, from Chorley, had been diagnosed with primary breast cancer 10 years earlier. But having undergone years of clear mammograms she was told that the cancer had spread to her liver and bones. “Following my diagnosis, in the space of a 20-minute consultation, I felt I lost my identity and my future with those I love,” Ms Myatt said. “Support following my diagnosis was non-existent. There were no specialist or secondary breast care nurses. “I was told by a GP on a Friday evening, and sent home with my husband with a lack of knowledge and lack of a plan. “I was left completely in the dark, frightened, isolated and devastated.”

Around 11,500 people die from secondary breast cancer in the UK each year. Credit: PA