'There would have been a shootout in the courthouse' - Defendant lunges for gun after judge 'fails to restrain him'

A judge in the US state of Oregon had reportedly denied a request to restrain a defendant when he appeared in court this week.

Sheriffs claim that decision nearly led to disaster after 27-year-old Scott Lemmon leapt out of his seat and lunged towards an armed officer.

Lemmon, who was jumped upon and handcuffed by three officials, was on trial in Newport to face claims he robbed and threatened to kill holidaymakers using a fake gun.

Sheriff's spokesman Sgt. Josh McDowall said the quick response in the Lincoln County courtroom prevented a dangerous exchange of fire.

"There would have been a shootout in the courthouse," he said.

"I don’t like to think about it. It would have been scary."