UK Weather Forecast: A night of contrasts

A weekend of contrasts with excess rain for some and unseasonable warmth for others. A months worth of rain for parts of Wales has fallen in 24hours. For others or warmest mid October day for 17 years with 26C in Norfolk and Lincolnshire following one of our mildest October nights on record.

Tonight more rain dividing the cold air in the north and milder air in the south-east. Here not much below 17-18C - higher than average daytime temperatures this time of year and remarkably mild by night for this point in the autumn.