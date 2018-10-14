British mountain biker ‘shot dead by hunter’ in French Alps

A British man who died in France was reportedly shot by a hunter while mountain biking in the Alps.

Philippe Toccanier, prosecutor for the Thonon-Les-Bains region, said that the death on Saturday was believed to be an accident.

He said the 34-year-old cyclist certainly “couldn’t be confused with game, as he had a coloured helmet and a coloured mountain bike”.

French news agency AFP reported the victim owned a restaurant in the nearby sky resort of Les Gets.

Mr Toccanier said the victim, a man from Wales who lived in France, was cycling down a mountain in the Montriond area at around 6pm when he passed near a group of game hunters.

A 22-year-old man was taken to hospital for shock and is being investigated on suspicion of aggravated manslaughter.

The Foreign Office said: “We are in contact with the local authorities about the death of a British man in France, and we are providing assistance to his family.”