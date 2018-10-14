Charlie Gard and Alfie Evans cases cost NHS more than £400,000 in legal fees

Two high-profile legal battles involving parents who wanted doctors to keep treating their severely-ill children have left the taxpayer with lawyers’ bills in the region of £500,000, figures show.

NHS hospital trusts say they spent more than £420,000 in total on lawyers during disputes centred on Charlie Gard and Alfie Evans, and the Children and Family Court Advisory and Support Service (Cafcass) – a taxpayer-funded organisation which represents the interests of children embroiled in family court cases, says it spent just under £50,000 in total.

Bosses at Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children in London, where Charlie was treated, at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool – where Alfie was treated, and at Cafcass provided figures after the Press Association asked questions under freedom of information legislation.

Journalists asked the trusts and Cafcass how much they had run up in legal fees, over and above money routinely spent on salaried, in-house lawyers during litigation centred on Charlie and Alfie.

Great Ormond Street said £205,000, Alder Hey said £218 000 – that figure did not include VAT, Cafcass said nearly £32,500 in Charlie’s case and almost £17,000 in Alfie’s case.