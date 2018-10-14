- ITV Report
-
Chile's walking dead hit the streets in annual Zombie Walk
Hundreds of people dressed in colourful costumes descended on the streets of Santiago in Chile on Saturday to take part in the city's annual Zombie Walk.
The walking dead gathered at a central square before setting off through the city in a variety of frightening costumes and gruesome make-up.
The event is inspired by the US television show 'The Walking Dead' and takes place two weeks before Halloween with similar walks held around the world.
Its organiser Victor Fuentes said the Zombie Walk was meant to encourage people to be themselves and have fun.
"Like every year, it's super entertaining, it is more of a family scene and among friends, one can come to have fun and be entertained.
"It is also a way to take a break from the norm and relax," he added.