Cyclist may have 'vital information' over murder of day release prisoner Carl Russell

CCTV image of cyclist who may have vital information on Carl Russell murder Credit: Merseyside Police/PA

Police have issued a CCTV image of a cyclist they want to speak to over the murder of a serving prisoner on day release. Carl Russell, 27, was gunned down in Belle Vale, Liverpool, as he and his partner got out of a car on October 7. Police believe the man may have vital information about the targeted shooting in Cornwood Close shortly before 11.30am.

Carl Russell, who was gunned down in Belle Vale, Liverpool, as he and his partner got out of a car Credit: PA

Mr Russell, who survived a previous attempt on his life in 2010, had been serving a sentence at Category D open jail HMP Thorn Cross in Warrington, Cheshire. Detective Chief Inspector Mark Baker, of Merseyside Police, said: “We need to speak to the individual pictured as we believe that he may have vital information to help our inquiries. “Likewise, if you recognise the jacket he is wearing or the bike he is riding, have seen these in recent days, or heard any discussion locally about these items, please let us know. The jacket is a hi-vis orange jacket which was dark blue at the bottom with a reflective band. “We ae also continuing to appeal to anyone with information to come forward and help us identify who was responsible for this shocking murder and put them before the courts. “You may have information which you think is minor, or insignificant, and don’t think it is worth letting us know. Let us make that decision, because what you know may be the key to solving this crime, removing dangerous people and weapons from the streets, and getting justice for Carl’s family.”

Police officers in Cornwood Close where Mr Russell was fatally shot Credit: Eleanor Barlow/PA