Giant sandstorm captured on camera as it sweeps through town in north-eastern Syria

Sandstorms have been sweeping through north-eastern parts of Syria over the weekend.

But dramatic footage shows a sandstorm blowing through Tell Hamis, in al-Hassakah Province on Saturday.

The cameraman captured the meteorological phenomenon from a vehicle driving away from its path.

Vision "was almost completely blocked," according to a local news agency and residents were forced to stay indoors during the event.

The bad weather has raised concerns for conditions at IDP camps and informal settlements in the area.