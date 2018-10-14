NHS to save £150 million by switching to new versions of most costly drug

Thousands of NHS patients who are prescribed a costly drug for conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis are to be switched to new versions of the medication which will save millions of pounds that can be reinvested in frontline care.

Adalimumab is the single medicine on which hospitals spend the most, at a cost of more than £400 million a year.

Switching to copycat versions of the drug is expected to save the NHS £150 million a year by 2021, depending on the prices that are agreed for them.

More than 46,000 patients are prescribed adalimumab, which is only currently available under the brand name Humira, for hospital treated, serious conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease and psoriasis.

Doctors are now being asked to consider equally effective, safe, “biosimilar” versions of adalimumab after the exclusive patent on the drug expires on Tuesday.

Biosimilar versions of adalimumab are expected to be available to NHS patients from December.

NHS England has issued guidance to Trusts and Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs) telling them that nine out of 10 new patients should be started on the best value medicine within three months of a biosimilar launch.

And at least 80% of existing patients should be switched to the best value biologic (which could be the originator or a biosimilar) within a year.

It said the ongoing use of Humira may also continue where clinically appropriate and where it is best value.