- ITV Report
-
Strictly fans divided as Seann Walsh and Katya Jones survive elimination
Strictly Come Dancing viewers were divided after Seann Walsh survived the chop in the latest elimination.
The comedian was the bookies' favourite to get the boot after he and his married dance partner Katya Jones were pictured kissing.
However, the couple - who both apologised for making a "mistake" in the wake of the incident - survived the latest cut as Katie Piper was shown the door.
Many fans thought Walsh deserved to be eliminated.
But others agreed with the judges on Saturday night and felt it was right that the decision was based on the dancing rather than Walsh and Jones's personal lives.