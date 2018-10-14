Summit’s gone wrong as last minute talks between Raab and Barnier fail to seal a deal

It’s Brexit breakdown in Brussels tonight.

After a week of expectation that there could be, might just be, would have to be, a breakthrough on the Irish border issue, there was a sense of political drama with the sudden announcement Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab was arriving on Sunday for face-to-face talks with the EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier.

Just two days before what had been seen as a deadline summit meeting of EU leaders to sign off on a Brexit deal this Wednesday.

After an hour and ten minutes or so, Dominic Raab left the EU Commission and the pre-summit choreography started to fall apart shortly afterwards.