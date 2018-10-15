A damp night across the UK. Mist and hill fog will also develop in places.

Cloud and rain will continue to move northwards tonight, leaving many southern areas damp. Some mist and hill fog will also develop in these areas, with the potential for some dense patches in the southeast. Further northwest the next weather front will start to push across, bringing some outbreaks of rain before dawn.

Through tomorrow northern parts of Britain will be fairly unsettled with rain clearing, only to give way to blustery showers across Northern Ireland and Scotland.

Southern parts of Britain will have a drier day with variable amounts of cloud. In East Anglia and the southeast of England it'll feel warm in any sunshine. Elsewhere it'll be a much cooler feeling day.