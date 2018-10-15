Brexit talks stall ahead of crunch summit for May

Theresa May’s leadership and her plans for Brexit are under pressure after a setback in talks with Brussels. A hastily arranged meeting between Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab and European Union negotiator Michel Barnier failed to produce a breakthrough, leaving the process on a knife-edge ahead of a crunch summit on Wednesday. The impasse over measures to prevent a hard border with Ireland has thrown the timetable for reaching a Brexit deal into doubt. Following the meeting in Brussels, Mr Barnier said that “despite intense efforts” there had been a failure to reach agreement on one of the trickiest aspects of the negotiations.

The surprise announcement of the meeting fuelled rumours a deal was set to be done ahead of this week’s summit of EU leaders. But after talks which lasted a little over an hour, it was clear that major obstacles remained including the so-called backstop measure to prevent a hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland after Brexit. The UK Government said there were still “unresolved issues” relating to the backstop but it remained committed to making progress at the European Council meeting. But with Mrs May under siege from Tory Eurosceptics and her DUP parliamentary allies, the Government also has a reason to appear to be taking a tough line. The Prime Minister’s room for manoeuvre is severely restricted, with opposition to both the EU’s proposed backstop and concerns about her own alternative.

The EU version, which would see just Northern Ireland remain aligned with Brussels’ rules, has been called unacceptable by Mrs May and is loathed by the DUP. Mrs May’s counter-proposal for a “temporary customs arrangement” for the whole UK is viewed suspiciously by Brexiteers who fear it becoming an indefinite position which would prevent free trade deals with countries around the world. Agreeing to such a measure could trigger a Cabinet revolt and the potential resignation of senior ministers. Writing in the Daily Telegraph, former foreign secretary Boris Johnson said the backstop idea as a whole should be jettisoned. “In presuming to change the constitutional arrangements of the United Kingdom, the EU is treating us with naked contempt,” he said. “Like some chess player triumphantly forking our king and our queen, the EU Commission is offering the UK Government what appears to be a binary choice. “It is a choice between the break-up of this country, or the subjugation of this country, between separation or submission.”

