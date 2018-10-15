Bullying and harassment 'allowed to thrive' in the House of Commons, report finds

The House of Commons has allowed a culture to develop of "deference, subservience, acquiescence and silence" in which the bullying and harassment of staff has been able to thrive, according to a report.

Dame Laura Cox QC, who was appointed to investigate claims of bullying and harassment of staff, said there were "urgent and serious problems" in the procedures for dealing with such issues.

However, she said it was "difficult to envisage" how solutions could be delivered under the current senior House administration.

Speaker of the House John Bercow and Labour MP Keith Vaz are among those to have been accused of bullying in recent months.

In February, a separate report found that sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour had also been experienced by around a fifth of Westminster staff.