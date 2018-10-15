Cloudy and damp in the south, whilst northern areas see best of sunshine

The rain across southern and central parts will ease through the rest of today, however it'll remain largely cloudy. Further north brighter skies will persist, leaving much of Scotland and Northern Ireland mostly sunny.

Overnight it'll become largely dry for a time and stay mostly cloudy in the south. Some mist and fog is also likely to form in the southeast of England, Further north, after a clear day, it'll also cloud over and from the west rain will start to arrive before dawn, gradually spreading into Northern Ireland and Scotland during tomorrow.