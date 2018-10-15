France flash flooding leaves at least 13 people dead and others seriously injured

At least 13 people have been killed by flash flooding in southwest France. Officials warned on Monday that the number could rise, with the Aude region particularly affected. A number of people were also seriously injured when heavy downpours turned streams into raging torrents over the weekend.

Heavy downpours turned streams into raging torrents. Credit: AP

In some areas, several months worth of rain fell in just a few hours. Video footage from one scene showed overturned cars and stranded people being winched to safety by a helicopter.

The southwest of France was particularly affected. Credit: AP

France's interior ministry said that nine of those killed had been from one town, Trebes. Another town, Villegailhenc, also saw deaths. Ministry spokesperson Frederic de Lanouvelle said that at least one person remained missing.

At least 13 people are known to have been killed. Credit: AP

The rain, which spread in from the Mediterranean, had begun to ease by Monday morning. In Villegailhenc, one resident said the waters rose so quickly that people became stranded on the roofs of their homes. A video she posted showed a ripped-up road where the bridge used to be, with the town now cut in half.