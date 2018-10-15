GPs urged to ‘prescribe activity’ for people with common conditions

GPs are being urged to “prescribe movement” to patients with some of the most common conditions.

Those with cancer, depression, dementia and type 2 diabetes are among those who should be targeted by healthcare workers including family doctors, health officials said.

Patients will be asked about physical activity levels, informed about how exercise can help symptoms and may be guided towards activities.

The new Moving Medicine toolkit, which provides information for health workers on how to initiate conversations about physical activity, also includes information on diseases including Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), inflammatory rheumatic disease, ischaemic heart disease, musculo-skeletal pain and those who have suffered falls or frailty.

The new tool, created by the Faculty of Sport and Exercise Medicine in partnership with Public Health England (PHE) and Sport England, with support from National Lottery funding, is being launched at the International Society for Physical Activity and Health Congress in London.

PHE said that evidence suggests that one in four patients would be more active if advised by a doctor or nurse, but nearly three quarters of GPs

do not speak about the benefits of physical activity to patients “due to either lack of knowledge, skills or confidence”.