How the relationship between Australia and the Queen has changed over time

The Queen became the first reigning monarch of Australia to visit the nation in 1953 – but the relationship between Queen and country changed over the following six decades.

The five-dollar note and all denominations of coin feature the portrait of the Queen, her birthday is a public holiday across all states and territories, and many of the country’s institutions – the Air Force, Navy and Mint – carry the prefix Royal.

But there is a thread of republicanism which runs through the country.

The left-wing Labour party has pushed for a vote on the issue, while former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull is also sympathetic to the republican cause.

A referendum has already been held on the issue but has done little to settle the argument.

The Yes campaign – spearheaded by Mr Turnbull – yielded 45.1% of the vote in 1999, with the winning No campaign managing to bring together both those who were not fond of change and those who thought the proposed change did not go far enough.