Independent review of post-Brexit UK farm subsidies announced

The UK Government has announced an independent review of how farm funding is distributed across the UK following Brexit.

The independent advisory panel will look at how subsidies are handed out to England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland from the UK’s exit from the EU until 2022 to ensure they are “fairly split”.

The UK Government confirmed it will not use the Barnett formula alone as a basis for distributing farm funds post-2022.

The review will provide recommendations on how to distribute this cash once the UK has left the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy (Cap), which controls agricultural subsidies.

These recommendations will be “informed by previous allocations of convergence funding” from the EU but “will not revisit these decisions or redistribute money that has already been committed”, the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said in a statement.

The Scottish Government and Scottish farming organisations argue Scotland is owed the £190 million of EU convergence uplift payments to the UK between 2014-2020.

The convergence cash was triggered due to the low rate of Cap payments given to Scottish hill farmers.

Aimed at distributing the subsidies more fairly based on average euros per hectare, the UK only qualified for the payments through Scotland, as England, Wales and Northern Ireland were all above the threshold.

By May 2018, the UK Government had allocated around £30 million of the uplift payments to Scotland, with the rest being distributed around the UK, leading to allegations the money has been “stolen” from Scotland’s farmers, which the UK Government denies.