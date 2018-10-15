Innovative road scheme ‘will prevent 1,450 deaths and serious injuries’

Around 1,450 deaths and serious injuries will be prevented over the next two decades due to the “rehabilitation” of the riskiest council-managed A roads in England, according to new research. Among the 10 stretches of road expected to see the greatest casualty reduction include the A588 between Lancaster and Skippool, Lancashire; the A4 between Junctions 5 and 7 of the M4 in Slough, Berkshire; and the A631 between Market Rasen and Louth in Lincolnshire. The analysis by the Road Safety Foundation and the RAC Foundation found that the safety improvement will be worth £550 million.

They described the £100 million work programme as unique because it aims to reduce risk through a proactive approach which is already applied in areas such as medicine, mining and aviation. Rather than the traditional method of improving safety after a crash has occurred, the scheme uses road engineering to try to prevent crashes from happening in the first place and making roads more forgiving when accidents occur. Some of the 48 projects involve simple measures such as installing rumble strips, improving visibility at junctions and removing trees, poles and lighting columns. The investment comes from the Safer Roads Fund, created by the Department for Transport.

