Man facing trial for murder of nine-year-old schoolgirls in 1986

A 51-year-old man accused of murdering two girls more than 30 years ago will go on trial at the Old Bailey later.

Russell Bishop allegedly killed nine-year-olds Karen Hadaway and Nicola Fellows on October 9 1986.

The schoolgirls were found dead in Wild Park, near the Moulsecoomb estate in Brighton, East Sussex.

Bishop has denied two charges of murder.

He is due to appear before Mr Justice Sweeney for the start of his trial, which is expected to go on for up to eight weeks.

A jury is expected to be selected on Monday, with prosecutor Brian Altman QC opening the case later.