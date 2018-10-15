Meghan Markle and Prince Harry expecting a baby in the spring

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting a baby in the spring, Kensington Palace has announced.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who wed in May, are currently in Australia for a 16-day tour, their first trip as a married couple.

The palace said they were "delighted to share the happy news with the public".

The baby will be the seventh in line to the throne.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are "delighted" for the couple, who they congratulated at the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank on Friday.

Doria Ragland, the mother of the duchess, is "very happy about this lovely news" and "looks forward to welcoming her first grandchild".

In a statement, Kensington Palace said: "Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019.

"Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."