Thai cave boys enjoy surprise visit from Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Ellen DeGeneres Show

Twelve boys saved during the Thai cave rescue were left speechless after their footballing hero Zlatan Ibrahimovic surprised them during a television interview.

The former Manchester United star "gatecrashed" The Ellen DeGeneres Show where the youngsters and their coach were being filmed.

Just moments after naming him as their idol, DeGeneres told Ibrahimovic to "come out" from behind the stage.

Ibrahimovic, 37, who currently plays for LA Galaxy, praised the boys' bravery and called them "the best team in the world".

The group made worldwide news after they became trapped in the cave in northern Thailand on June 23.

Only after they were found by two British divers could a daring rescue mission begin which ended on July 10.