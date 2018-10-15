Timeline: 20-year anniversary of Lyn Bryant murder

Devon and Cornwall Police have launched an appeal to mark the 20th anniversary of the murder of Cornish grandmother Linda Bryant, known as Lyn.

Here is a timeline of the case:

– October 20, 1998

Morning – Lyn Bryant cleans a local house in Ruan High Lanes, visits her parents and returns home.

12.45pm – Mrs Bryant drives her grey Ford Sierra to Harris Garage in Tregony but there is no fuel there.

1.05pm – Mrs Bryant drives on to Chenoweth’s garage at Ruan High Lanes, buying fuel, milk and groceries.