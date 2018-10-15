Trump: Climate change not a hoax, but I don’t know that it’s manmade

US president Donald Trump has backed off his claim that climate change is a hoax but said he does not know if it is manmade.

In an interview with CBS’ 60 Minutes, Mr Trump said he does not want to put the US at a disadvantage in responding to climate change.

“I think something’s happening. Something’s changing and it’ll change back again,” he said.

“I don’t think it’s a hoax. I think there’s probably a difference. But I don’t know that it’s manmade. I will say this: I don’t want to give trillions and trillions of dollars. I don’t want to lose millions and millions of jobs.”

Mr Trump called climate change a hoax in November 2012 when he sent a tweet stating, “The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make US manufacturing non-competitive.”