UK will suffer most serious level of cyber attack, warns intelligence chief

The UK will be hit by the most serious type of cyber emergency at some point, an intelligence chief has warned, as it emerged that a specialist unit is repelling more than 10 attempted attacks every week. Ciaran Martin, head of the National Cyber Security Centre, said he had little doubt it would have to deal with a “category 1” case in the future. The bracket covers incidents that result in severe economic or social consequences, or loss of life.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

On Tuesday the NCSC will publish a report that lays bare the scale of the danger it is confronting, with “hostile states” said to be responsible for the bulk of thwarted strikes. Since it became fully operational two years ago, the centre’s frontline teams have dealt with 1,167 cyber incidents. Mr Martin, the NCSC’s chief executive, said: “The majority of these incidents were, we believe, perpetrated from within nation states in some way hostile to the UK.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.