Vincent Kompany's father Pierre elected as Belgium's first black mayor

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany's father has been elected as Belgium's first black mayor.

Pierre Kompany, who emigrated from the Democratic Republic of Congo in 1975, will become mayor of a Brussels municipality after his party won Sunday's elections.

His son, who plays at centre back for City and Belgium, celebrated his father's success in an Instagram video alongside his younger brother François, who plays for Belgian club side K.S.V. Roeselare.

Speaking in multiple languages in the clip, the City star said: "He is the first black mayor in Brussels. It has never happened before. It’s historic.

"We are all happy. Congratulations to my dad.”

In an accompanying post, Kompany wrote: "‪History! We are so proud of you dad. Came over from the DR Congo, as a refugee, in 1975.

"Now gained the trust of your local community becoming the first ever black elected mayor in Belgium! It was long over due but it’s progress. Massive congrats!"

Pierre Kompany, a mechanical engineer, and his party agreed to a coalition with two other groups to take over in Ganshoren, a town of about 25,000 people which is part of the Brussels region.