Anna Burns says Booker Prize-winning novel was not intentionally political

Man Booker Prize winner Anna Burns has said she did not set out to write a political novel.

The first ever Northern Irish winner of the prestigious award said that the issues of gender and sexual coercion in prize-winning book Milkman are the result of inspiration, not conviction.

Belfast-born Burns, 56, said her story of an 18-year-old’s struggles with male encroachment and the pressures of the public on the private life are not linked to Me Too.

The novelist has, however, said she is happy for the work to be taken as an inspiration by those involved in the movement.

She said: “I was being told to create the girl. It was not a conscious thing.