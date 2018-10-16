Blue Peter celebrates its 60th birthday

Left to right: Peter Purves, Lesley Judd, Valerie Singleton and John Noakes. Credit: PA

Children's TV programme Blue Peter will celebrate turning 60 today with a reunion of some of its former presenters. Valerie Singleton, Peter Purves and Konnie Huq are among those teaming up with current hosts Lindsey Russell and Radzi Chinyanganya for a special one-hour edition, to be broadcast live on the CBBC channel. Blue Peter is already the longest-running children's TV series in the world but now joins a select handful of programmes to have been on British television continuously for at least 60 years, including Panorama and The Sky At Night.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Blue Peter began at 5pm on Thursday October 16 1958. The first edition was just 15 minutes long and was billed in Radio Times as: "Toys, model railways, games, stories, cartoons. A new weekly programme for younger viewers with Christopher Trace and Leila Williams." Williams stayed with the programme until 1962, while Trace remained a presenter until 1967.

Presenters celebrate the 40th anniversary in 1998. Credit: PA

Tuesday's birthday edition - episode number 5,037 - will include the Blue Peter Diamond Time Capsule being sealed in The National Archives, and an announcement about the return of the hugely successful Bring And Buy Sales campaign in support of BBC Children In Need this November. It is estimated that, across the 49 appeals in the history of Blue Peter, children have raised the equivalent of over £100 million in today's money. There have been 37 official presenters of Blue Peter. These are the 10 longest-serving members of the team:

1. John Noakes (1965-78): 12 years, 178 days

John Noakes with Shep in 1972. Credit: PA

With his boundless energy, chirpy personality and love of the outdoors, John Noakes created the template for the Blue Peter "action man". During his record-breaking stint on the show, he climbed a ladder up the side of Nelson's Column without ropes or harness, made a five-mile high free-fall with the RAF, and survived a nasty crash at 80mph while bobsleighing down the Cresta Run in Switzerland. He also set the trend for pairing presenters with dogs, looking after the mongrel Patch followed by Border Collie Shep. He died in May 2017.

2. Peter Purves (1967-78): 10 years, 127 days

Credit: PA

Peter Purves, Noakes and Valerie Singleton were one of Blue Peter's best-remembered line-ups. Their long spells on the programme helped cement the idea of a Blue Peter "team", with distinct but complementary personalities. Purves often played "big brother" to Noakes' cheeky antics, but he saw his fair share of escapades too, including climbing the Forth Bridge, training with the Royal Signals Motorbike Display Team, and taking part in a medieval jousting tournament. Purves, Noakes and Singleton were famously involved in the appearance of Lulu the baby elephant live on the show in 1969, pulling her keeper around the set and going to the toilet on the studio floor.

3. Konnie Huq (1997-2008): 10 years, 52 days

Credit: PA

The show's longest-serving female presenter, Konnie Huq was one of the team who helped to take Blue Peter smoothly into the 21st century and make the show relevant for the internet age. She also proved there was no longer any distinction between what a man and a woman could do on the programme, tackling rally driving, fin-swimming and power-boat racing.

4. Valerie Singleton (1962-72): Nine years, 304 days

Credit: PA

Though Leila Williams was Blue Peter's first female presenter, Valerie Singleton remains perhaps the most famous. Her calm authority and ease under pressure made her the model Blue Peter host, and she appeared just as home mingling with royalty or learning ballroom dancing as exploring the contents of York's Roman sewers and landing a light aeroplane.

5. Christopher Trace (1958-67): Eight years, 281 days

Christopher Trace in the studio with Valerie Singleton and six labrador puppies. Credit: PA

The show's first male presenter, Christopher Trace was a rock of stability during the programme's tentative early years. He had an ease in front of the camera and a way of talking to viewers that helped revolutionise children's television, shifting it permanently from the stuffy, formal tone of the 1950s into a more relaxed mood for the 1960s - typified by his decision not to wear a tie on camera. Trace died in September 1992.

6. Simon Groom (1978-86): Eight years, 39 days

Simon after his 'death slide' at Tower Bridge. Credit: PA

With his dog Goldie by his side, Simon Groom kept the Blue Peter ship safely on course through a period when many other presenters came and went. His highlights included doing a perilous aerial slide off Tower Bridge with the Royal Marines, learning to water ski, and taking part in dragon-boat racing in Malaysia. Groom also filmed many items at his family's farm in Derbyshire.

7. Matt Baker (1999-2006): Seven years, one day

Matt Baker with his Bafta for Best Presenter in 2003. Credit: PA

Another presenter from a farming background, Matt Baker - along with his Border Collie Meg - brought Blue Peter viewers regular tastes of life outdoors, besides tackling challenges as varied as living in a simulated First World War trench and completing the Royal Marines assault course. He had an unflappable style and was just as comfortable interviewing competition winners as prime ministers.

8. Lesley Judd (1972-79): Six years, 332 days

Credit: PA

Undaunted at having to step into Valerie Singleton's shoes, Lesley Judd went further than her predecessor in helping to change perceptions about what a female presenter could do on television. She asked for, and was given, just as many action-based assignments as her colleagues, John Noakes and Peter Purves, including abseiling on to the Bishop Rock lighthouse during a storm, rally-driving on Exmoor and joining a circus trapeze act.

9. Barney Harwood (2011-17): Six years, 240 days

Barney with fellow presenter Helen Skelton in 2012. Credit: PA

Already a familiar face on BBC children's television before he joined the show, Barney Harwood was a natural for Blue Peter and the ideal choice to help steer the programme through another period of change. He stayed on board as Blue Peter moved from London to Salford and from BBC One to the CBBC channel, tackling a string of challenges including learning Cossack dancing, canoeing in a tin bath and trying out the longest zip-wire in Europe.

10. Simon Thomas (1999-2005): Six years, 107 days

Simon Thomas presents the Queen with a gold Blue Peter badge in 2001. Credit: PA

Simon Thomas was part of Blue Peter's longest-lasting quartet of presenters, alongside Konnie Huq, Matt Baker and Liz Barker. He was another of the show's action men, running the London Marathon, climbing Mount Kilimanjaro and training with the England under-18s squad. But he was also just as willing as his colleagues to dress up for the show's many historical sketches or the annual Blue Peter panto.