Britain's greatest Winter Olympian Lizzy Yarnold retires from skeleton

Great Britain's greatest Winter Olympian Lizzy Yarnold announced her retirement from skeleton on Monday, eight months on from her second gold medal.

Yarnold's true character has been revealed since that moment in Pyeongchang, with the battles with injury and illness she overcame in claiming her historic achievement showing her grit and competitive streak.

Now the 29-year-old aims to mentor young girls through their teenage years, helping them overcome the challenges of social media and body confidence.

She told ITV News about the stresses and strains of her successful sporting career, the mental and physical toll it could take.