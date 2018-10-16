- ITV Report
Britain's greatest Winter Olympian Lizzy Yarnold retires from skeleton
Great Britain's greatest Winter Olympian Lizzy Yarnold announced her retirement from skeleton on Monday, eight months on from her second gold medal.
Yarnold's true character has been revealed since that moment in Pyeongchang, with the battles with injury and illness she overcame in claiming her historic achievement showing her grit and competitive streak.
Now the 29-year-old aims to mentor young girls through their teenage years, helping them overcome the challenges of social media and body confidence.
She told ITV News about the stresses and strains of her successful sporting career, the mental and physical toll it could take.
She was crowned junior world champion in Innsbruck in 2012 and a matter of months later she won an unexpected bronze medal at the World Championships in the United States.
The following season, Yarnold continued her startling trajectory by reaching the podium in two of the four World Cup races she entered.
She went on to become the first Briton to win two Winter Olympic golds by defending her title.
The first was in Sochi in 2014, the second in Pyeongchang in 2018.
She wants to use her experience to show that even as a sporting superstar she has had to battle against the times when she hasn't believed in herself and has struggled.
"We are just human beings trying to live out our dreams in sport - we are normal people," she adds.