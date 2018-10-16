Crown prince bin Salman 'totally denies' knowledge of Jamal Khashoggi disappearance in call with Donald Trump

Crown prince bin Salman (l) denied knowledge behind the disappearance. Credit: AP

Saudi Arabia's crown prince has "totally denied" any knowledge behind the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi to Donald Trump. The US president tweeted on Tuesday that he and Mohammed bin Salman had discussed the matter directly. It comes after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo flew to Riyadh in a bid to put pressure on the Saudi regime. Fears are growing that Mr Khashoggi, who disappeared after visiting the Saudi consulate in Istanbul two weeks ago, has been murdered.

Mike Pence with Saudi Arabia's crown prince. Credit: AP

President Trump said that during a conference call with bin Salman the crown prince promised a full investigation, adding that answers would be "forthcoming shortly". "Just spoke with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia who totally denied any knowledge of what took place in their Turkish Consulate," the US leader tweeted. "He was with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during the call, and told me that he has already started, and will rapidly expand, a full and complete investigation into this matter. Answers will be forthcoming shortly."

On Monday, President Trump spoke with the Gulf nation's King Salman, who also denied knowing who was behind the disappearance. The US leader told reporters that King Salman had implied to him that "rogue killers" could have been involved. "We are going to try to get to the bottom of this very soon. But, his was a flat denial," Mr Trump said.

Jamal Khashoggi has not been seen since October 2. Credit: AP