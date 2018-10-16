- ITV Report
Employment falls slightly but number in work still near record high
The number of people in work has remained at a near-record high despite a slight fall in employment, new figures show.
There were 32.39 million people in a job in the three months to August, a fall of 5,000 on the previous quarter.
It was the first fall since last autumn, although employment is still 289,000 higher than a year ago, the Office for National Statistics said.
Unemployment fell by 47,000 to 1.36 million, giving a jobless rate of 4%.
Average earnings increased by 2.7% in the year to August, from 2.6% the previous month.
Including bonuses, earnings grew by 3.1% compared with 2.9% in the previous period.
The number of people classed as economically inactive increased by 103,000 to 8.7 million after a similar rise in last month’s figures. The total included 52,000 students.
The ONS said average weekly earnings, adjusted for inflation, increased by 0.7% excluding bonuses, compared with a year ago.
Other figures showed that job vacancies increased by 3,000 to a near-record 832,000.
ITV News Business and Economics Editor Joel Hills said that while average pay is rising at its fastest pace for a decade, the average worker's spending power is still less than in March 2008.
Minister of State for Employment Alok Sharma said: “I am particularly encouraged that wages continue to be on the up, outpacing inflation for the seventh month in a row and regular pay is up 3.1% on the year.
“And with unemployment at its lowest since the 1970s, since 2010 there are more people with the security of a job, more people with a regular salary, and more people able to support their families – and that is thanks to action this Government has taken to build an economy that works for everyone.”