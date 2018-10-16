Foreign Office ‘deeply concerned’ about UK academic Matthew Hedges held in UAE over spying allegations

The Foreign Office has said it is “deeply concerned” about a British academic accused of spying in the United Arab Emirates after his wife called on the Government to say he was innocent.

Matthew Hedges, 31, a PhD student at Durham University from Exeter, was held at Dubai airport on May 5 after flying in to interview sources about the country’s foreign policy and security strategy.

He has been held in solitary confinement for almost six months, his family said, and they were concerned he will not have a fair trial as he has had limited access to his lawyer.

His wife, Daniela Tejada, 27, called on the government to deny he was spying for them.

In response, a Foreign Office spokeswoman said: “We remain deeply concerned about Matthew Hedges and are in regular contact with the Emiratis regarding his health and wellbeing.

“We continue to press for consular access. We also remain in close contact with Matthew’s wife, Daniela.”

Earlier, Ms Tejada said: “I no longer know what to do to get Matt out of prison in the UAE.