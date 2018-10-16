ITV News analysis shows major increases in violence across English and Welsh counties with large jumps in the use of both knives and guns since 2013.

Ahead of the latest crime statistics being released by the Office for National statistics later this week, analysis of House of Commons figures shows large increases in violence in shire counties - counties that are not home to major cities - have gone up.

Senior police officers in Bedfordshire speaking to ITV News attributed the increase in violence to the rise in county lines drug gangs exporting the sale of drugs out of cities and into the surrounding more rural areas.

Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Lay told ITV News: "We are seizing more fire arms than propbably any other force certainly in the region.

"Certainly over the last few years we have seen a significant level, an increase, in violence across Bedfordshire.

"We're funded as a rural force, and it makes it really challenging to try and meet the demands we are facing - in terms of not only our own home grown gangs but also our county lines and the gangs we are exporting to other areas."