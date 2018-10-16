Man denies claiming outstanding £2.5m jackpot with faked ticket in lottery fraud trial

A lottery winner accused of forging his £2.5 million ticket has denied fraud.

Edward Putman allegedly claimed an outstanding jackpot with a faked ticket nearly a decade ago.

Mr Putman, 53, of Station Road in Kings Langley, Hertfordshire, pleaded not guilty to one count of fraud by false representation when he appeared at St Albans Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

The charge said he produced a fraudulent ticket in Watford, where National Lottery operator Camelot is based, on September 1 2009.

Hertfordshire Police previously said their serious fraud and cyber unit began investigating in 2015 after evidence came to light that the claim was not genuine.