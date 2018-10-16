Pippa Middleton gives birth to baby boy

Pippa Middleton has given birth to a baby boy just a few days after attending Princess Eugenie’s wedding.

The Duchess of Cambridge’s sister gave birth on Monday afternoon to a baby weighing 8lb and 9oz, with mother and baby said to be “doing well”.

Pippa and husband James Matthews were seen arriving at the private maternity wing of St Mary’s hospital in London on Monday according to reports – the same unit where Kate gave birth to her three children.

First to publicly congratulate them were Kate and William.

Kensington Palace said in a short statement: “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are thrilled for Pippa and James."