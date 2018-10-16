Police mentor programme gets funding to tackle young re-offenders

A scheme to prevent young people from becoming repeat offenders has been given lottery funding.

Police Scotland has been given money to help employ two adult mentors who have first-hand experience of beating the revolving door back to prison.

The force’s initiative – which received £84,000 – is among 11 groups sharing £923,544 from the Big Lottery Fund.

Donald Tumilowicz is one of the mentors. He has a history of substance abuse, which has seen him spend decades in the criminal justice system.

The 45-year-old from West Lothian has been drug-free for five years and is now helping prevent young people from following a similar path.