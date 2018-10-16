- ITV Report
-
Prince William honours British divers who led Thai cave rescue
Prince William has honoured the team of British divers who led the Thai cave rescue mission, at a reception in Buckingham Palace.
At the reception Prince William met with Christopher Jewell, Lance Corporal Connor Roe, Jim Warny and Martin Holroyd.
During the conversation the Duke of Cambridge, who dives, exchanged stories with the team about diving experiences.
The Thai cave divers' daring operation was launched to reach the 12 young footballers and their team coach after they became stranded more than two miles deep inside the Tham Luang cave network on June 23.
They spent 18 days marooned in the dark – their exit cut off by a flash flood – before specialist dive teams guided them out one by one.
Kensington Palace said the Duke also met with staff who provided support for the divers during the rescue mission.
It is the Duke's first engagement since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they are expecting their first child.