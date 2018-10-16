Prolific paedophile Matthew Falder wins appeal to have jail term cut

One of Britain’s most prolific paedophiles, who blackmailed a string of vulnerable victims, has won a challenge against his “manifestly excessive” 32-year prison sentence.

Cambridge graduate Matthew Falder had his custodial term reduced to 25 years by Court of Appeal judges in London on Tuesday.

Bespectacled Falder watched the proceedings via video link from prison.

His barrister Andrew Smith QC told the court during the hearing: “This was grave offending with undoubtedly profound consequences for those who were the victims of this applicant.”

But he submitted that “the custodial element of 32 years imposed was manifestly excessive”.

The decision to allow the sentence challenge was announced by Lord Justice Holroyde, sitting with Mr Justice King and the Recorder of Winchester Judge Keith Cutler.

He said the court had concluded that the “appropriate” custodial term, taking into account credit for the guilty pleas, and “the principle of totality”, was 25 years.

The sentencing judge at Birmingham Crown Court in February concluded that Falder was a dangerous offender and gave him a six-year extended licence period. This was increased to eight years by the appeal judges.