Scottish retailers endure tough month but food sales up year-on-year

Retail sales in Scotland have fallen, with inflation and wider economic pressures cited as reasons for consumer caution.

Scottish sales decreased by 0.2% last month on a like-for-like basis compared to September 2017, when they were up 1%.

Stores were unable to capitalise on a number of clearance sales and back to school promotions, although there was relief for electronics retailers after a number of highly anticipated game releases in September.

In contrast, total food sales in September were up 3.7% on the same month the previous year, when they jumped 5%.

The increase in food sales figures has been partly attributed to inflation as consumers focus more on warm meals heading into the winter months.