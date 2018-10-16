Victoria Cross hero ‘owes medal to those who died in First World War’

Victoria Cross hero Johnson Beharry has said he owes his medal to those who sacrificed their lives during the First World War. He is calling on Britons to join a group of 100 veterans and serving military personnel on a 100-mile walk to the Cenotaph to mark 100 years since the end of the conflict. The Iraq war hero – who was the first living recipient of the military’s highest honour for 36 years when he was awarded the VC in 2005 – wants politicians, businesses, celebrities and members of the public to back the Long Walk Home from Ypres, in Belgium.

Johnson Beharry and wife Mallissa Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA

“The men and women who sacrificed their lives in the First World War gave me the platform I’m standing on today and gave me the privilege to wear a VC on my chest,” Sergeant Beharry, 39, told the Press Association. “We will remember them, we will never forget them, and one day I will be in that group, so I would like to know I did my best to support those who didn’t come back and those who came back broken.” Walkers, including veterans, along with current servicemen and women from across the country, will set off from the Menin Gate on the morning of November 7 before making their way to the Belgian coast and then from Dover to London, marching to the Cenotaph on Armistice Day.

Johnson Beharry is taking part in a 100-mile charity walk Credit: Christopher Radcliffe/PA

Organisers from military housing charity Haig Housing Trust will publish the route and want well-known figures and members of the public to join in as the group travels through villages and towns such as Canterbury, in Kent. Celebrities including television presenter Melinda Messenger, former professional footballer Dean Windass and singers Kerry Katona and Ralph McTell have offered their support. The charity hopes everyone from the Archbishop of Canterbury downwards will line the streets to welcome them as they make their journey through the Garden of England. “This is a unique opportunity in our lifetime, we will never have this again,” said Patrick Lyster-Todd, Haig Housing’s head of communications and fundraising. “We’ve all got a connection, but it will fade in the years ahead.

Johnson Beharry at a previous Armistice Day ceremony Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA

“So, this is an opportunity to get involved and show what you can do to support not just the memory and the commemoration but those who still need our help today.” Sgt Beharry, who is acting as an ambassador for the charity and hopes to join the walk at some stage, said he was first alerted to the project by journalist and broadcaster Piers Morgan. “I thought, ‘that’s great, I’ll support something like that,’ because I’m out for the boys and making a difference,” he said. “The idea is to get everyone – politicians, businesses, soldiers, airmen, Air force, celebrities, you name it, to join in the walk and to show their support. “As the walk progresses and continues, everyone and anyone should show their support, join in the walk and contribute in their way.” It comes a decade after Sgt Beharry accompanied 110-year-old First World War veteran Harry Patch, who died the following year, to the Cenotaph. Recalling meeting him, Sgt Beharry said he told the Army veteran: “Today is not about me, today is about you. It’s because of men like you that gives me the platform to stand on today.”

Johnson Beharry with the late Harry Patch Credit: Fiona Hanson/PA