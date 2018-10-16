'We need more time' to reach Brexit deal, says EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier

The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator has suggested a deal with Britain might not be struck before November, after talks hit an impasse over the weekend.

Speaking on the eve of an EU leaders' summit in Brussels, Michel Barnier said several issues needed to be dealt with, including the future of the irish border.

"We are not there yet," he told reporters, adding: "We need more time".

Theresa May held a more than three-hour Cabinet meeting, in which she told her Government colleagues: "I'm convinced that if we as a Government stand together and stand firm, we can achieve this."

Ahead of the meeting there was speculation about the future of some ministers after a group met over pizza on Monday evening to discuss the negotiations.

But the Cabinet remained intact after the lengthy meeting, with the PM's spokesman saying there was strong support from ministers for Mrs May's insistence that any Brexit deal must maintain the integrity of the Union and cannot keep the UK indefinitely in a backstop customs arrangement.

No minister indicated that they might be considering resigning over Brexit during the meeting.