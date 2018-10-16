What is May's Brexit backstop compromise?

I've been asking officials and ministers for the prime minister's cunning plan to solve the seemingly impossible Brexit puzzle - of proving to her Brexiters that the Northern Ireland backstop plan would be temporary while avoiding any specified fixed termination date (because a backstop with a fixed termination date cannot, by definition, be a backstop; to mix metaphors, it would be a cliff edge). Here is what I've been told: “The backstop cannot be limited by a fixed date” said a member of the government (telling you and me what the EU insists upon, but what Tory Brexiter MPs see as heresy). “But it might be capable of limitation by reference to a formula or a test to establish redundancy”. Hmmm. A formula. Intriguing. It all sounds plausible but establishing a credible test that would prove the backstop has outlived its utility will not easy.

If the EU's version of a backstop comes into place, there could be checks on goods and services passing from Northern Ireland to the rest of the UK. Credit: PA

Just to remind you, the backstop is the sine qua non of a Brexit Withdrawal Agreement because both the UK and the EU have agreed that this country's departure from the EU must not transform the current soft, permeable, open border between Northern Ireland and the Republic into a stickier or crunchier border (because of the risk that border checks would undermine the young foundations of peace in the region). So the UK and the EU have coalesced around a backstop or insurance policy that would see Northern Ireland remaining in most of the EU's single market and the whole UK staying in an EU customs area. If this backstop were in force, there would be no need for border checks between NI and the ROI. But equally it would prevent the UK from agreeing free trade deals. Which is why Theresa May insists the backstop can only exist for as long as it takes the UK to negotiate and implement the detail of a new sui generis trading and customs arrangement with the EU.

Goods and services can currently flow freely between the UK and EU. Credit: ITV News